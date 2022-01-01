Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve po boy

Main pic

 

Lobster Babe

466 Westcott Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po’Boy$12.00
More about Lobster Babe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Spinach Salad

Chili

Chicken Parmesan

French Onion Soup

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston