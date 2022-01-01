Pretzels in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Giant Pretzel
|$13.00
baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard
Talking Cursive Brewing Company
301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse
|Pretzel & Dipping Sauces
|$10.00
Large salted pretzel served warm with beer cheese and brown mustard
|Pub Pretzel Burger
|$15.50
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a pretzel bun from Eastern Standard Provisions with our house-made beer mustard and beer cheese, caramelized onions and bacon slices. Served with Ruffles chips and a pickle spear.