Pretzels in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve pretzels

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Giant Pretzel$13.00
baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard
Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
pretzels$10.00
Talking Cursive Brewing Company

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel & Dipping Sauces$10.00
Large salted pretzel served warm with beer cheese and brown mustard
Pub Pretzel Burger$15.50
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. Black Angus patty served on a pretzel bun from Eastern Standard Provisions with our house-made beer mustard and beer cheese, caramelized onions and bacon slices. Served with Ruffles chips and a pickle spear.
