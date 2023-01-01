Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve prosciutto

Rise And Grind Cafe image

 

Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street

4119 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Bagel$10.00
More about Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
Item pic

 

Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Naan Bread Pizza - Prosciutto & Bleu Cheese$12.50
Naan bread brushed with basil olive oil, topped with parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, crumbled bleu cheese and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze.
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons

