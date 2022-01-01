Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve quesadillas

*Quesadillas image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Quesadillas$14.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
C-Quesadillas$34.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10
More about The Distillery
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.99
Comes as a flour tortilla filled with 3 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and cheddar cheese
More about Nestico's Too
Oh My Darling & The Fitz image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
served with plain fries
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.65
Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled Spiedie chicken, flour tortilla, pico, served with a side of sour cream.
More about Clinton Street Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Angus Beef Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla$9.99
More about The Pizza Cutters

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Steak Subs

Kale Salad

Fish Tacos

Salmon

Clams

Avocado Toast

Garlic Knots

Waffles

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston