Quesadillas in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Quesadillas
|$14.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
|C-Quesadillas
|$34.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10
More about Nestico's Too
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.99
Comes as a flour tortilla filled with 3 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and cheddar cheese
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
served with plain fries
More about Clinton Street Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.65
Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled Spiedie chicken, flour tortilla, pico, served with a side of sour cream.