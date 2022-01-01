Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve reuben

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
*Reuben$16.00
corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
More about The Distillery
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
Reuben$8.79
Corn beef Swiss sauerkraut and thousand Island dressing and grill rye
More about Nestico's Too
Talking Cursive Brewing Company

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Baby Reubens$8.50
All the flavors of a classic Reuben in an easy to eat snack!
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company

