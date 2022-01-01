Reuben in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve reuben
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
Reuben
$16.00
corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
Reuben
$8.79
Corn beef Swiss sauerkraut and thousand Island dressing and grill rye