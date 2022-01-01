Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve risotto

Oh My Darling & The Fitz image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corn Risotto - GF$7.00
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Balls$6.99
More about The Pizza Cutters

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Muffins

Kale Salad

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston