Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Risotto
Syracuse restaurants that serve risotto
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Corn Risotto - GF
$7.00
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(2868 reviews)
Risotto Balls
$6.99
More about The Pizza Cutters
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Muffins
Kale Salad
Chicken Wraps
Salmon
Cookies
Sweet Potato Fries
Tuna Salad
Waffles
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston