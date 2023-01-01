Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve salmon salad

Francesca’s Cucina

545 N Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Salmon Salad$24.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina
Modern Malt image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Malt - Armory Square

325 S Clinton St, Syracuse

Avg 3.6 (1143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Pickled Red Onions, Charred Corn, Caramelized Honey and Sage Vinaigrette
More about Modern Malt - Armory Square

