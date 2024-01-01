Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve samosa

Consumer pic

 

Baghdad Restaurant

484 S Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosas$8.99
More about Baghdad Restaurant
Item pic

 

Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay

2204 West Genesee Street, Solvay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosas$8.99
3 pieces served w/tzatziki sauce
More about Baghdad Restaurant - Westvale Plaza - Solvay

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Ham Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Tzatziki

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Oreo Cake

Tiramisu

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston