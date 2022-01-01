Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Scallops
Syracuse restaurants that serve scallops
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Scallops - GF
$28.00
four jumbo scallops over corn risotto and roasted asparagus
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Blackened Sea Scallops
$14.00
More about Pastabilities
Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse
Garlic Bread
Chef Salad
Chicken Tenders
Lasagna
Cheese Fries
Curry
Tuna Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Syracuse to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston