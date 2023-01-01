Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea scallops in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Sea Scallops
Syracuse restaurants that serve sea scallops
Francesca’s Cucina
545 N Salina St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
APP Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops
$16.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Seared Sea Scallops
$16.00
Blackened Sea Scallops
$16.00
More about Pastabilities
