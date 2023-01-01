Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve sea scallops

Francesca’s Cucina

545 N Salina St, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
APP Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops$16.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Sea Scallops$16.00
Blackened Sea Scallops$16.00
More about Pastabilities

