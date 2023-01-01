Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Laci's Tapas Bar

304 Hawley Ave, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened cod with southwest aioli & red cabbage
More about Laci's Tapas Bar
Chelsea's - 5076 Velasko Road

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp tacos$15.00
More about Chelsea's - 5076 Velasko Road

