Spinach salad in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve spinach salad

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach Salad$10.99
Spinach,strawberries,blueberries,mandarin oranges, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
Item pic

 

Phoebe's Restaurant & Coffee Lounge

900 East Genesee Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad (small)$7.00
Spinach, sliced peaches, Manchego cheese, red onion, harissa spiced
pistachios, honey balsamic dressing
Spinach Salad (large)$11.00
Spinach, sliced peaches, Manchego cheese, red onion, harissa spiced
pistachios, honey balsamic dressing
