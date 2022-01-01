Spinach salad in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve spinach salad
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Spinach,strawberries,blueberries,mandarin oranges, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
Phoebe's Restaurant & Coffee Lounge
900 East Genesee Street, Syracuse
|Spinach Salad (small)
|$7.00
Spinach, sliced peaches, Manchego cheese, red onion, harissa spiced
pistachios, honey balsamic dressing
|Spinach Salad (large)
|$11.00
Spinach, sliced peaches, Manchego cheese, red onion, harissa spiced
pistachios, honey balsamic dressing