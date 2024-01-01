Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Syracuse restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The Cider Mill
4221 Fay Road, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake Napoleon
$12.00
Fresh buttermilk biscuit, house-made whipped cream, fresh strawberries
More about The Cider Mill
Modern Malt- N Syracuse
7785 Frontage Road Ste. C., Syracuse
No reviews yet
Strawberry ShortCake Waffles
$12.95
More about Modern Malt- N Syracuse
