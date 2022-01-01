Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Street Tacos$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos - DF$16.00
mango chutney, shredded cabbage, pickled red onion with truffle fries
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
fish tacos$15.00
More about Chelsea's
Item pic

 

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

301 Erie Bvld West, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Tacos$12.00
Three griddle fried corn tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, chopped onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, taco sauce, and lime crema.
More about Talking Cursive Brewing Company

