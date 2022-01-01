Waffles in Syracuse
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|k mini waffles
|$4.99
Half of a Belgian waffle served with one bacon & one sausage. Topped with powdered sugar
|#2 Waffle
|$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and classic waffle
|Parfait Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Greek yogurt with vanilla almond granola and fresh strawberries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
Maple Syrup Garlic Base with Fried Chicken and Belgium Waffles with a Hot honey and maple syrup drizzle