Waffles in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve waffles

Nestico's Too

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
k mini waffles$4.99
Half of a Belgian waffle served with one bacon & one sausage. Topped with powdered sugar
#2 Waffle$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and classic waffle
Parfait Belgian Waffle$8.99
Greek yogurt with vanilla almond granola and fresh strawberries
Nestico's Too
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle Pizza
Maple Syrup Garlic Base with Fried Chicken and Belgium Waffles with a Hot honey and maple syrup drizzle
The Pizza Cutters
Chelsea's

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Chelsea's

