Go
Toast

Vin De Syrah

Come in and enjoy!

901 Fifth Avnue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
DATE NIGHT (Delivery July 31st ONLY)$150.00
This package is the perfect treat for a night with friends or an intimate date night. This package includes a uniquely curated box that includes a white, rose, or red chosen by our resident sommelier, CLEO California botanicals body oil, artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and a glittered rose. Serves 2-3. Delivery in San Diego County on Friday July 31st from 4-8pm.***PLEASE NOTE YOUR ADDRESS FOR DELIVERY***
See full menu

Location

901 Fifth Avnue

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fairweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Vida

No reviews yet

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Trailer Park After Dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston