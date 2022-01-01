Go
Toast

SZNL Cafe

Come enjoy bowls, salads, sandwiches, desserts, smoothies, and cold pressed juices. All hand-crafted in store using only locally sourced Ingredients!

14 W State St

No reviews yet

Location

14 W State St

Media PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Azie Media

No reviews yet

A center city vibe right in downtown Media! Consider this your palate's passport to a myriad of culinary splendors. Azie Media offers creative Asian fusion fare, sushi & specialty cocktails in a chic modern space

Poke Ono- Media

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick & Brew

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Catrina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston