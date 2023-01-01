T.B.D. Kitchen - 2560 King Arthur Blvd Suite 102
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2560 King Arthur Blvd Suite 102, Lewisville TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THE GRIND BURGER BAR (CASTLE HILLS)
No Reviews
2500 King Arthur Blvd Lewisville, TX 75070
View restaurant
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel
No Reviews
615 Town Square Blvd Graland 75044 Garland, TX 75010
View restaurant
Pho Big Bowl Vietnamese Kitchen - 1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140
No Reviews
1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140 CARROLLTON, TX 75010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lewisville
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant