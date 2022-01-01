Go
Toast

T&B Wood-Fired

T&B Wood-fired has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!

PIZZA

251 Washington St • $

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke - SM$17.00
Fresh spinach, artichoke, goat cheese, garlic & ricotta cream sauce
'Nduja - LG$27.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
Salami - SM$17.00
cured finochionna, tomato, mozzarella, romano
Mushroom - LG$25.00
hen-of-the-woods, shiitake, oregano, garlic, ricotta, citrus
Wood Fired Asparagus$13.00
green garlic gribiche
Margherita - SM$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, romano, basil
Margherita - LG$22.00
tomato, mozzarella, romano, basil
"Nduja - SM$19.00
spicy sausage, tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian chili vinaigrette
House Steak Fries$10.00
two sauces: green garlic grabiche, spicy guajillo pepper aioli
Insalata Verde$13.00
small head lettuces, mustard greens, watercress, citrus, white balsamico (vegan)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

251 Washington St

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

backbar

No reviews yet

backbar is a craft cocktail bar

NU Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast-Casual eatery and juice bar. We source from producers and farmers that we trust, from our all-natural meats to our locally grown carrots and apples. We want to provide you with the most wholesome, healthy, and safe food possible. This is our commitment to you.

Field & Vine

No reviews yet

Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.

Vinal Bakery

No reviews yet

Stay safe and healthy, friends!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston