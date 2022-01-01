T&B Wood-Fired
T&B Wood-fired has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!
PIZZA
251 Washington St • $
Location
251 Washington St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
