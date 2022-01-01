Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 Flying V Street Ste 107
Chico CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger Hut Burgers
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Meriam Park Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Burban Kitchen
Eat local, support local, stay safe.