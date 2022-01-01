Go
Toast

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

555 Flying V Street Ste 107 • $$

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)

Popular Items

Fusion Bowl$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
Strawberry Almond Frost$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Mango Madness Frost$5.95
Green tea and diced mango.
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Yummus Hummus$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
Chocolate Chai Frost$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

555 Flying V Street Ste 107

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Hut Burgers

No reviews yet

Where You Build it Better Since 1978

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Meriam Park Drive In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burban Kitchen

No reviews yet

Eat local, support local, stay safe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston