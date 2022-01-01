Go
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

T asty THAI Cuisine
H ospitality and warmth
A rchitectural elegance
I nnovative Seasonal Menus.

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available)
General Tso's
Your choice of chicken, shrimp or tofu in our freshly ground chili sauce served over stir-fried lomein noodles with onions, celery, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions.
Jasmine Rice$2.00
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Pad See Ew Noodles
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with broccoli, egg and soy sauce.
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll$6.50
With sweet carrot dip.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Satay Chicken$7.50
With pickled vegetables, grilled baguette and curried peanut sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Location

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington

Arlington VA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
