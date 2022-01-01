Go
Toast

t o a s t LLC

A to-go style atmosphere, were I make and sell gluten free, whole-food, nutrient-dense sandwiches.

7 Shapleigh Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Stelly Belly$15.00
t o a s t - herbed chickpea smash - arugula - cucumber - carrot - black radish - avocado - plant-based mayo - micro greens
The TT$14.00
t o a s t - nut butter - planted. chia jam - banana - signature nut blend - chia seeds - local honey
organic coffee 12 oz$3.00
The VBLT$15.00
t o a s t - lettuce - tomato - avocado - carrot ' bacon' - black radish - pickled onion - chive yogurt - micro greens
The A-Town$13.00
t o a s t - peanut butter - fresh berry smash - pepitas - black sesame seeds
The Classic$13.00
t o a s t - avocado - evoo - hemp hearts - black sesame seeds - micro greens - sea salt
EVERYDAY BOOST cold-pressed juice$9.50
The Toastie$14.00
Not your typical grilled 'cheese'.
t o a s t - planted. pesto - cashew 'cheese' - black berries- arugula - basil
The Willow Bee$10.00
tiny t o a s t - nut butter - planted. 'nutella' chocolate spread - choice of banana or strawberry - topped with bee pollen sprinkles
See full menu

Location

7 Shapleigh Rd

Kittery ME

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rudders Public House

No reviews yet

Kittery's Favorite Local Pub!

Blue Mermaid

No reviews yet

Creative Cocktails, Caribbean Inspired Cuisine, Local Live Music & More! Come in and Enjoy!

The Black Birch

No reviews yet

Festina Lente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston