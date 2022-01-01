Go
Toast

T Phoenix

Come in and enjoy!

832 Clement St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D5 Peach oolong tea$4.50
Garlic Fries 蒜蓉薯条$5.39
B16 Chestnut W/Mochi green milk tea$6.25
Salt & Pepper popcorn chicken 盐酥雞$7.49
A1 Fresh Lime green tea 青柠綠茶$5.98
B6 Matcha milk Green tea 抹茶奶茶$5.98
B10 Thai tea 泰茶$5.98
E3 Matcha red bean latte抹茶紅豆$6.50
D1 Organic black/jasmin green tea$4.50
A13 Peach oolong with Fresh mango with Crystal boba 芒果白桃乌龍茶$6.25
See full menu

Location

832 Clement St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lost Marbles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BREADBELLY

No reviews yet

Breadbelly is an Asian-American bakery + cafe located in San Francisco, CA.
Open 5 days a week: Thursday-Monday 10am to 2 pm.
Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
We are currently serving to-go only. There is a small outdoor dining area available on a first-come basis. If you are placing an order online, please be sure to be present to retrieve your order at your assigned pick-up time! Due to the limited nature of our products, we are unable to offer replacements or refunds for your food if you are unable to pick-up your order.
Due to Covid-19 there is currently no public restroom available. Thank you for visiting Breadbelly!

Lily

No reviews yet

A Homage to Vietnamese Food

Eats

No reviews yet

Full-service restaurant specilizing in American traditional style breakfast, brunch, and lunch

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston