Go
Banner picView gallery

T & R Bar & Grill - 515 Sarpy St

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

515 Sarpy St

Morrisonville, IL 62546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

515 Sarpy St, Morrisonville IL 62546

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Man & Ice Cream Man - 301 West Union Ave
orange starNo Reviews
301 West Union Ave Litchfield, IL 62056
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Toronto Road
orange star4.6 • 702
1281 Toronto Road Springfield, IL 62712
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - 6th Street
orange star4.5 • 820
3325 S 6th St Rd Southern View, IL 62703
View restaurantnext
Cancun Restaurant - Stanford Ave
orange star3.8 • 436
3028 E Stanford Ave Springfield, IL 62703
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Cantina & Grill - 1121 Lincolnshire Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1121 Lincolnshire Boulevard Springfield, IL 62711
View restaurantnext
Ugly Restaurant & Bar llc - 2312 Wabash Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2312 Wabash Avenue Springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Morrisonville

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

T & R Bar & Grill - 515 Sarpy St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston