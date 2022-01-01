Go
Toast

T & R Junction

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

104 North Peters Street • $

Avg 4.4 (457 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

104 North Peters Street

Garrett IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room

No reviews yet

Auburn Indiana is host to the world's largest car auction, birthplace of the Auburn-Cord & Dusenberg car factories, Auburn-Cord Dusenberg Museum, The Transportation Museum, and The World War II Museum.
Mad Anthony Brewing launched the Mad Anthony Tap Room in 2002. Formerly Blackwells Dept. Store, Mad Anthony Brewing Co. purchased the bldg. in 2001 and renovated the historical downtown building. The Tap Room highlighted by its beautiful raised Bar Area with exposed brick walls, large windows facing Main St. and eclectic decor.
The Tap Room is a popular lunch gathering spot for local downtown shoppers and business owners. At night the Tap Room has become a favorite spot to meet co-workers or friends for good eats and pints of MadBrew.

Auburn City Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Place

No reviews yet

Fresh Home Made Pizza And Grinders

Arena Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston