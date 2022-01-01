T & R Junction

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room

Auburn Indiana is host to the world's largest car auction, birthplace of the Auburn-Cord & Dusenberg car factories, Auburn-Cord Dusenberg Museum, The Transportation Museum, and The World War II Museum.

Mad Anthony Brewing launched the Mad Anthony Tap Room in 2002. Formerly Blackwells Dept. Store, Mad Anthony Brewing Co. purchased the bldg. in 2001 and renovated the historical downtown building. The Tap Room highlighted by its beautiful raised Bar Area with exposed brick walls, large windows facing Main St. and eclectic decor.

The Tap Room is a popular lunch gathering spot for local downtown shoppers and business owners. At night the Tap Room has become a favorite spot to meet co-workers or friends for good eats and pints of MadBrew.

