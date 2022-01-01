T.S. McHugh's
TS McHugh's is a comfortable place where everyone is welcome to relax, enjoy a great meal, and have a good time. TS McHugh’s offers a welcoming atmosphere suitable for business or pleasure. Open daily at 3pm.
21 Mercer ST • $$
Location
21 Mercer ST
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
