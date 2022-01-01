Go
Toast

T-Zo

T-Zo's ultimate goal is to show you how immense the Vietnamese cuisine is, especially the Northern Vietnamese style. We are the first & only Northern Vietnamese Cuisine in DC, MD and VA. Some of the signature dishes you can find here at T-ZO Vietnamese Cuisine include Pho, Stir Fried Beef Vermicelli, Hanoi Grilled Pork Vermicelli, Vietnamese Crepe Roll, and more! We're located south of Landmark Mall near Armistead Boothe Park.

5774 Dow Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

R4. Vietnamese Crepe Roll$7.45
The roll is freshly rolled with shrimp (traditionally), lettuce, mint, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, pineapple, rice noodles, crunchy Vietnamese crepe; and served with the designated special T-ZO fish sauce. * If you choose vegetarian (tofu) crepe rolls, it will be served with the designated black sauce for vegetarian version. * Qty: 2 Pcs
B1B. Lemongrass Limeade (in Bottle)$4.75
The drink is purely made from fresh & natural ingredients e.g. fresh lime juice, lemongrass. * No artificial flavor syrup usage, not from concentrate.
N3. Veggies Tofu Vermicelli$12.95
The dish contains rice noodles, green lettuce, mints, cilantro, green papaya, carrot, white onion, banana flower, fried mushrooms, soft-fried tofu, fried onion and peanuts. It is served with T-ZO's special dressing black sauce. * May contain soy. * The dish is Gluten Free, when there is no fried onion. Please instruct us when ordering.
N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
The noodle soup is served with rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, green scalliion, other herb and designated savory broth. * Gluten Free. * Condiment is Garlic Vinegar.
C2. Hanoi Rice With Grilled Pork$13.75
Jasmine rice steamed with chicken broth is served with grilled-by-flame BBQ pork patties, fresh herbs, fried onion and designated special T-ZO black sauce. *If you are allergic with wheat, please indicate "no fried onion" when ordering. *Sauce may contain soy.
P2. Hanoi Style Chicken Pho$12.55
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Chicken Pho emerged in Hanoi in 1939, when the government started to control the slaughtering of oxen for food. The Hanoi Chicken Pho is served with rice noodles, chicken, green scallions, cilantro, onion and designated savory chicken broth. * Gluten Free. * Codiment: Garlic Vinegar.
K1. Kid's Beef Pho$8.95
The dish contains the same ingredients as a regular one, just the portion is more suitable for a child. * Note: The dish doesn't accompany with garlic vinegar. * Gluten Free
B2. Vietnamese Coffee Slush
The drink is made with Vietnamese coffee that is traditionally brewed. * The drink contains dairy. * No artificial flavor syrup usage.
R2. Summer Roll (Vegetarian)$5.55
The roll is freshly rolled with soft-fried tofu, lettuce, mint, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, pineapple and rice noodles; and served with the designated special T-ZO black sauce. * Qty: 2 Pcs. * Gluten Free. * Sauce may contain soy.
P1. Hanoi Style Beef Pho$12.75
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Experts agree that pho originated in Hanoi, sometime in the late 1880s during Vietnam's Unification under French rule. The Hanoi Beef Pho is served with rice noodles, beef, green scallions, onion, cilantro and designated savory beef broth. * Gluten Free * Condiment: Garlic Vinegar.
See full menu

Location

5774 Dow Ave

Alexandria VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nectar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and join us! A taste you'll never forget!

Aslin Beer Company

No reviews yet

Taproom Hours
M-Th • 11-10pm
F-Sat • 11-11pm
Sun • 11-8pm
Come in & enjoy!

City Kitchen

No reviews yet

Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits

Shooter McGee's

No reviews yet

Serving our neighbors since 1979!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston