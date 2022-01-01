T-Zo's ultimate goal is to show you how immense the Vietnamese cuisine is, especially the Northern Vietnamese style. We are the first & only Northern Vietnamese Cuisine in DC, MD and VA. Some of the signature dishes you can find here at T-ZO Vietnamese Cuisine include Pho, Stir Fried Beef Vermicelli, Hanoi Grilled Pork Vermicelli, Vietnamese Crepe Roll, and more! We're located south of Landmark Mall near Armistead Boothe Park.



5774 Dow Ave