T-Zo
T-Zo's ultimate goal is to show you how immense the Vietnamese cuisine is, especially the Northern Vietnamese style. We are the first & only Northern Vietnamese Cuisine in DC, MD and VA. Some of the signature dishes you can find here at T-ZO Vietnamese Cuisine include Pho, Stir Fried Beef Vermicelli, Hanoi Grilled Pork Vermicelli, Vietnamese Crepe Roll, and more! We're located south of Landmark Mall near Armistead Boothe Park.
5774 Dow Ave
Popular Items
Location
5774 Dow Ave
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Nectar Lounge
Come in and join us! A taste you'll never forget!
Aslin Beer Company
Taproom Hours
M-Th • 11-10pm
F-Sat • 11-11pm
Sun • 11-8pm
Come in & enjoy!
City Kitchen
Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits
Shooter McGee's
Serving our neighbors since 1979!