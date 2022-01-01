Go
Ta Co.

Experience the fun on Mass St. at Ta Co.! We've got the best tacos in Lawrence, KS and even better margaritas to pair up with. Up for a challenge? We've also got a monstrous 2 LB behemoth of a taco, The King Kong Taco!

801 Massachusetts St

Popular Items

El Cheapo Taco$3.00
Hard or soft taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and blended cheeses choice of chipotle lime or aguacate dressing
Short Rib Taco$5.50
Braised and topped with chimichurri slaw, and queso fresco
Chipotle Steak Taco$5.50
Chipotle-marinated and grilled skirt steak, topped with chipotle aioli and red onions
Fresh Queso & Chips$6.00
Served with chips or chicharrones
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.00
Shredded chicken topped with sauteed peppers and onions with chipotle lime dressing
Crack Dip$6.00
Queso with ground beef and pico served with chips or chicharrones
Double Decker Taco$5.00
Hard shell wrapped in a queso-filled flour tortilla with ground beef topped with blended cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and aguacate
Shrimp Avocado Taco$6.00
Battered shrimp topped with coleslaw mix, fresh avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy chipotle lime dressing
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Pork topped with pineapple salsa and queso fresco
Mahi Mahi Taco$5.50
Fried and topped with mango salsa, arugula and fresh avocado
Location

Lawrence KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
