Go
Toast

Taaza Takeout

My dad and I started Taaza Takeout with one goal in mind, 'to make quality South Asian food more accessible in our local community'. For us that meant, a simple menu of fresh food made to order and served as takeaway for the convenience of portability and sharing.
Whether you want to eat in or takeout, give us a try and help us spread our love for food and the rich culture that comes with it.

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegetable Pakora (VEG)$6.99
Chopped vegetables coated in chickpea batter and fried, with housemade chutney
Chicken Curry$12.99
Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce in traditional South Asian spices, served with rice
Mango Lassi$3.99
Yogurt and mango milkshake
Vegetable Samosa (VEG)$5.50
Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with potatoes and vegetables, with housemade chutney
Garlic Naan$3.00
Housemade white flour naan topped with garlic, cilantro and butter, baked in tandoor
Lamb Curry$13.99
Boneless lamb pieces marinated in mild masala sauce, served with rice
Samosa Chaat (VEG)$7.99
Two vegetable samosas topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated in famous tomato based sauce, with rice
Tandoori Naan$2.50
Housemade white flower naan with butter, baked in tandoor
Butter Chicken$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated in creamy sauce with mild spices, with rice
See full menu

Location

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9

PORTSMOUTH NH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

No reviews yet

Thank you for your order!

Vida Cantina

No reviews yet

Modern Mexican

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston