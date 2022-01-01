Taberna de Haro
Since 1998 Taberna de Haro has served Boston's most authentic Spanish cuisine, including an extensive menu of tapas and entrees. The wine list includes over 320 Spanish wines, including 95 sherries, carefully chosen by chef-owner-sommelier Deborah Hansen. The bar has an impressive focus on gin, with over 30 fine offerings. Warm hospitality unites all these exciting features
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
999 Beacon St • $$$
Location
999 Beacon St
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
