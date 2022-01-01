Go
Taberna de Haro

Since 1998 Taberna de Haro has served Boston's most authentic Spanish cuisine, including an extensive menu of tapas and entrees. The wine list includes over 320 Spanish wines, including 95 sherries, carefully chosen by chef-owner-sommelier Deborah Hansen. The bar has an impressive focus on gin, with over 30 fine offerings. Warm hospitality unites all these exciting features

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

999 Beacon St • $$$

Avg 4 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortilla$12.00
Spain's potato & onion omelette, made to order. Delicious the next day, so consider getting two!
Setas - mushrooms & duck egg$18.00
Fat moon oyster mushrooms with parsley garlic oil and a fried duck egg
Berengena$14.00
Grilled eggplant topped with house-made cheese (similar to ricotta) and saffron-honey syrup
Piquillos$14.00
3 imported piquillo peppers, stuffed with brandade, pan fried in olive oil
Espinacas$11.00
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic, pine nuts, and golden raisins. A staple since 1998!
Pinchos morunos$15.00
4 skewers of pork marinated in Moorish spices, grilled.
Ensalada mixta$12.00
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, tuna, green peppers, olives, onions and sherry-EVOO vinagreta
Gambas$18.00
Shrimp sautéed with garlic , hot pepper, and lots of olive oil for dipping.
Habas$12.00
Fava beans sautéed in olive oil with garlic and smoked bacon, garnished with fresh mint.
alcachofas$11.00
Artichoke hearts sautéed in olive oil with jamón ibérico and garlic
Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

999 Beacon St

Brookline MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
