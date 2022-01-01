Go
Toast

Table 21

Modern day bistro serving all of your favorites!

76-08 21st Avenue n/a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke Can$2.00
Mini Burgers - Rikers Sliders$12.00
Mini burgers served with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and spicy mayo
Side French Fries$6.00
Chicken Parmagiana Luigi's Favorite$20.00
Breaded, fried chicken cutlet, baked with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Side Steamed Broccoli$7.00
Chicken Tenders - Love Me Tender$12.00
Finger lickin’ good original crispy chicken tenders and French fries served with honey mustard, BBQ sauce and spicy mayo
Tuscan Bistro Salad - Everybody's Favorite$14.00
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette
Drunken Sailor Rigatoni ala Vodka$21.00
Rigatoni ala vodka with chopped fried chicken cutlet and melted mozzarella
Location

76-08 21st Avenue n/a

East Elmhurst NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
