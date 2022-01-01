Go
Toast

Table 33

An organic scratch kitchen serving classics with a twist.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

130 W 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$13.00
3 crispy corn tortillas, spicy braised chicken, salsa verde, refried beans, pickled jalapeno, avocado crema, cilantro, soft scrambled cage free local egg
Garden Grove (GF)$13.00
Homefries$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
Burger
Side Fries (GF)$4.00
Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
Biscuits and Gravy$13.00
House-made sausage gravy, Joel's buttermilk biscuit, local arugula, radish, apple butter, cornbread gremolata, local cage free fried egg
Club 33$14.00
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
Biscuit$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

130 W 2nd St

Dayton OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JOLLITY

No reviews yet

Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about
Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate.
We can’t wait to see you.

Dayton Live- Schuster Center

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Dayton Live!

Two Social Dayton

No reviews yet

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

No reviews yet

Downtown Dayton bakery and café located in the Fireblocks District. Now Open!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston