Go
Main picView gallery

Table 9 - 40 Donley St

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

40 Donley St

Morgantown, WV 26501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

40 Donley St, Morgantown WV 26501

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flour & Feed Restaurant and Events
orange starNo Reviews
156 Clay Street Morgantown, WV 26501
View restaurantnext
Linsan Soulfood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
330 High Street MORGANTOWN, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Finger Foods
orange starNo Reviews
363 high street Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
High Street Canteen
orange star3.0 • 117
514 N High Street Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Westover
orange starNo Reviews
688 Fairmont Road Westover, WV 26501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mundy's Place
orange star5.0 • 7
669 Madigan Ave Morgantown, WV 26501
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Morgantown

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (11 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Table 9 - 40 Donley St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston