Go
Toast

Public House National Harbor

Whether it is breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner or a late night party that you seek in National Harbor, Public House is one of the best restaurant and bar establishments across from the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center. Public House provides full service dining including happy hour, late night fare and Saturday & Sunday breakfast/brunch.
Available for large group and special event accommodations, our private dining room can be used for cocktail parties as well as for sit down dinners. With multiple big screen plasma televisions around the restaurant and bar, you can be sure that you will have a view to watch the big game! Whether it is a DJ or Live Entertainment or Karaoke Tuesdays, our late night atmosphere keeps our guests enjoying their time away from work and the real world! As the friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar, we believe that our guests should feel at home as soon as they arrive!

199 Fleet Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jambalaya$28.00
andouille sausage, confit chicken, gulf shrimp, seasoned rice
Spring Roll$14.00
shaved rib eye, chipotles, bell peppers, onions, american cheese, spicy ketchup
See full menu

Location

199 Fleet Street

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

No reviews yet

THE WALRUS in National Harbor, MD
Outdoor Patio Dining is now open!
Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - Thursday - 2pm-9pm
Friday - Saturday - 1pm-10pm
Sunday - 2pm-9pm
First Come, first served. Reservations available via Yelp

Table 95

No reviews yet

Your local neighborhood Irish Pub

Grace’s Mandarin -

No reviews yet

Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston