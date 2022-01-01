Table 97
ABOUT US
We Are a Full Bar & Restaurant
We believe that the best times in life are spent around the table enjoying tasty food, refreshing drinks, and great music with friends and family.
We want to share with everyone a place where they can come together to talk about their days, ups and downs, and joys and successes, all over a delicious, mouth-watering meal.
Have a seat at our table to eat, drink, and come together…Welcome to Table 97!
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
112 North Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
112 North Main Street
Mishawaka IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Prized Pig
Come in and enjoy!
Wooden Shoe
Come in and enjoy!
Catch 22 Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Bourbon Street Pizza
We are owned and operated by Ryan and Mark Hall. We are a pizza delivery and carryout restaurant. We take great pride in making sure that we have something for everyone! From an assortment of pizzas and pasta to our freshly tossed salads, we have you covered!