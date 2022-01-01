Go
ABOUT US
We Are a Full Bar & Restaurant
We believe that the best times in life are spent around the table enjoying tasty food, refreshing drinks, and great music with friends and family.
We want to share with everyone a place where they can come together to talk about their days, ups and downs, and joys and successes, all over a delicious, mouth-watering meal.
Have a seat at our table to eat, drink, and come together…Welcome to Table 97!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

112 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Santa Fe Salad$13.00
blackened chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle avocado ranch dressing
Big Ass Pretzel$10.00
served with beer cheese
PB&J Burger$13.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sriracha buffalo sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions
97 Burger$13.00
smoked gouda cheese, bacon onion jam, boston lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Farmhouse Burger$13.00
bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato jam, fried onions, roasted red pepper aioli, sunny side up egg, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.00
mango habanero glaze, steamed rice, broccoli
Steak Egg Rolls$13.00
three egg rolls per order, honey ginger sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
bacon, american cheese, boston lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

112 North Main Street

Mishawaka IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
