Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy

Popular Items

Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Mediterranean Fusion Bowl$15.00
Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.
Local Farmers Market Salad$13.00
Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$20.00
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries$18.00
Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Local's Kabob Plate$20.00
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
Location

22756 Westheimer Pkwy

Park Row TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
