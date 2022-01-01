Go
Local Table

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10535 Fry Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Fusion Bowl$15.00
Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Local's Kabob Plate$20.00
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger$15.00
All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, honey-habanero sla.
Chipotle Cheddar Burger$16.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, chipotle sauce
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Sweet chili sauce.
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

10535 Fry Road

Cypress TX

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
