Table Manners Food + Social

We're your new local spot in the Riviera Village, serving up fresh, creative food just a short walk from the beach. We're a good place to unwind and have a good time, and with our self-ordering technology you set the pace of your experience.

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150

Popular Items

Cheezy Tots$9.95
Tater tots with pepperjack, and cheddar cheese, served with house ketchup.
Americana Burger with Fries$17.95
Dry aged patty, house cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce. Served with fries.
Social Salad$12.50
Spinach, purple kale, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, pimento cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$16.50
Roasted sliced chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and topped with house guacamole. Served with fries.
The Kich(e)n Burger with Fries$18.95
Dry aged patty, house cheddar, pickles,
ranch aioli, red onion jam, bacon two ways. Served with fries.
Chopped Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine, purple kale, red onions, broccolini, marinated peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, mustard vinaigrette.
Kid Chicken Fingers$8.95
served with fries
Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw. Served with fries.
Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich with Fries$17.50
Nashville style crispy chicken, served with house made pickles, coleslaw and ranch aioli.
Location

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

