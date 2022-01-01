Go
Established with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable casual fine dining experience to the Douglasville/Atlanta area. One-of-a-kind, Table25 Fork + Wine offers a contemporary mix of Southern hospitality, uniquely crafted libations, and culturally influenced cuisine.

7475 Douglas Blvd

Popular Items

Smoke Gouda Mac and Cheese$8.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Made with fresh spinach, artichoke and cream cheese and topped with are mild, sharp, and gruyere cheese
Salmon Beurre Blanc$28.00
Grilled 8oz Salmon on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes in Beurre Blanc Sauce
TBL25 Linguini$11.00
Pasta in a house made white wine cream sauce topped with fresh basil tomato’s and grated parmesan cheese
Teriyaki Wild Rice Bowl$14.00
Perfect blend of Wild Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Snow Peas, Teriyaki Sauce
Spinach Feta Chicken Burger$14.00
Our Blend of Ground Chicken fresh spinach, feta cheese and spices topped with LTO and house made Cajun Aioli Sauce…. Served with Classic Fries
TBL25 Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings$11.50
Our twist of the Classic lemon pepper
Lobster ElJean$18.50
Lightly fried cold water lobster with lump crab and lemon white wine sauce
Classic Fried Chicken$17.50
Fried whole wings with served with Smoked Gouda Mac and Braised Kale
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Farm fresh cauliflower marinated in our homemade cajun sauce server with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7475 Douglas Blvd

Douglasville GA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

