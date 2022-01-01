Table 306
Table 306 is a family owned and operated farm to table style dinner supper experience located on FM 306 in New Braunfels, Texas. We serve classic American home cooked recipes made fresh to order every time, prepared by people who care about your food experience.
Call to place an order (830) 217-3775
7250 FM 306
Popular Items
Location
7250 FM 306
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Wicked Good Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Goofy's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Dam Red Barn
Dam Good Time!
Dam Good Food!
Dam Good Drinks!
Ironsides2
Come on in and enjoy!