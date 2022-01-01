Go
Table 306

Table 306 is a family owned and operated farm to table style dinner supper experience located on FM 306 in New Braunfels, Texas. We serve classic American home cooked recipes made fresh to order every time, prepared by people who care about your food experience.

Call to place an order (830) 217-3775

7250 FM 306

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
Wild Caught Salmon with Honey Teriyaki$14.00
Served with a honey teriaki glaze. Please choose 2 sides and places in the comments,
Individual Mom’s Meatloaf with 2 sides$12.00
Please place your sides in comments:
Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Creamed Corn
Salad
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Bacon Brushed Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Adult Ticket - This is a Social Event but we will do our best to encourage Social Distancing! DISCLAIMER: Due to limited seating and advanced reservations, this ticket is non refundable...$65.00
Once a month we offer This Unique Multi-Course Dining Experience with Live Entertainment and limited seating. We look forward to serving you!!!
Please let us know if you have other friends/guests that will also be purchasing tickets so that we can pair you with them!
Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Mom's Meatloaf$12.00
Adult Experience$29.00
Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy$12.00
Served with a creamy mushroom & wine sauce or Cream Gravy
Location

7250 FM 306

New Braunfels TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
