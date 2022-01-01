Ta Canijo - Elwood
Your local taco truck!
2951 Centerpoint Way
Popular Items
Location
2951 Centerpoint Way
Elwood IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taco Burrito King
Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Bottled and Fountain Drinks, TBK Toast Online Exclusive Items & Options All Available
Heroes West Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food
Fast Friendly Service!
Fresh Food prepared with Quality ingredients!
We have something for everyone!
Come in and Enjoy!
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
Whiskey River Bar & Grill is the perfect place to meet friends or family for a whiskey crafted cocktail, shareable starters and enjoy our scratch kitchen creations.