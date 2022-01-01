Go
Toast

Ta Canijo - Elwood

Your local taco truck!

2951 Centerpoint Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BURRITO$9.00
CHURROS$1.59
HORCHATA$2.00
TACO DINNER$11.00
ELOTES$4.00
TORTA$7.00
TACOS$3.00
FOUNTAIN DRINK$1.89
BURRITO DINNER$10.00
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
See full menu

Location

2951 Centerpoint Way

Elwood IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Burrito King

No reviews yet

Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Bottled and Fountain Drinks, TBK Toast Online Exclusive Items & Options All Available

Heroes West Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food

No reviews yet

Fast Friendly Service!
Fresh Food prepared with Quality ingredients!
We have something for everyone!
Come in and Enjoy!

Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

No reviews yet

Whiskey River Bar & Grill is the perfect place to meet friends or family for a whiskey crafted cocktail, shareable starters and enjoy our scratch kitchen creations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston