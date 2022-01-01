Go
Toast

Ta Canijo - Yorkville

Your local taco truck!

4100 North Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEANS$3.00
BURRITO$9.00
BURRITO DINNER$10.00
RICE$3.00
TACO DINNER$11.00
CHURROS$1.59
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
ELOTES$4.00
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
TACOS$3.00
See full menu

Location

4100 North Bridge Street

Yorkville IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kennedy Pointe Restaurant & Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine

No reviews yet

Coffee & Wine Bar

Burnt Barrel Social

No reviews yet

Burnt Barrel Social is a comfortable lounge where you can grab a uniquely crafted meal and drink. Our menu balances simplicity and quality, much like our atmosphere. We have an intimate and casual vibe that anyone can appreciate.

Lakeview Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston