Tacconelli’s Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

27 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (755 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Peppers$0.75
Margherita$16.50
Tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Signature$17.50
A white pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach and chopped tomatoes.
Sm Greek$5.50
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cracked black pepper our vinaigrette dressing.
Lg Caesar$14.75
Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese and croutons with our Caesar dressing.
Red Pie$14.00
Our tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Mac & Cheese$10.95
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese served with rosemary panko breadcrumbs. Served one size, in-between our Appetizer and Dinner portion .
Marinara$14.50
A slightly spicy sauce topped with asiago cheese.
White Pie$14.00
Mozzarella cheese with salt, black pepper and garlic.
Sm Caesar$5.50
Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese and croutons with our Caesar dressing.
27 W Main St

Maple Shade NJ

