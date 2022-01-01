Go
Consumer pic

Tackers Shake Shack Marion

Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

409 E Military Rd

Marion, AR 72364

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Egg Your Style$0.99
Regular 1/4 LB Burger$5.49
Cheeseburger with your choice of condiments
4 Pc Fish Dinner$7.80
Half-pound of our famous golden-fried fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, tartar sauce
The Waverley Burger$6.90
Cheeseburger with cheddar and provolone, caramelized red onion, bacon, Waverley Sauce with pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Kids Corn Dog$4.99
The Legendary Big John$7.10
1/2 pound cheeseburger with your choice of condiments.
2 Pc Fish Dinner$5.90
Pick Flavors Shake
French fries
Kids Chicken Strip$4.99
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

409 E Military Rd, Marion AR 72364

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

No reviews yet

We're locally owned and operated and work hard to serve local produce and meats as well and to operate as eco-friendly a manner as possible. Thank you for supporting businesses in the 901!
We Offer our full menu Monday-Friday and offer our Coffee and Bakery Menu on Saturday and Sunday

Pontotoc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Civil Axe Throwing - Downtown Memphis

No reviews yet

Looking for something fun to do in Downtown Memphis? Join us for some axe throwing! We are located on South Main Street (across the street from Slider Inn)!
We have food, beverages, and an amazing beer wall!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tackers Shake Shack Marion

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston