TACKO

Slow Food Fast

3115 Fillmore St.

Popular Items

CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD$9.75
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
BAJA FISH TACO$5.95
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
SOPA DE TORTILLA$9.95
Home-made chicken soup with tomatoes, onions, jack cheese, avocado, tortillas, & lime
SAN FRANCISCO BURRITO
The Mission-style favorite! Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$10.75
Wagyu beef carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
CHIPS$1.00
100% Mi Rancho corn tortillas. Gluten free, and made fresh daily
CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE$7.75
Our chips, pico de pallo, and Hass avocado guacamole
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
A SoCal special. Your choice of meat, French fries, cheese, and pico de gallo
NICK'S WAY TACO
One taco with a crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
"STREET STYLE" TACOS$8.25
Three authentic Mexican tacos. Choose your combination of carne asada, carnitas, pollo, beef chorizo, and vegetarian. Topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
Location

3115 Fillmore St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
