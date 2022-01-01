/
Arlington
/
Shirlington
/
Mexican & Tex-Mex
/
Taco And Pina
Taco And Pina
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
4041 Campbell Ave • $$
Avg 4.7
(482 reviews)
Popular Items
Roasted Poblano Queso Dip
$7.00
Pickled chiles and tortilla chips.
Fried Chicken
$4.00
K-pop salsa, chile-garlic mayonnaise, cotija, and curtido.
Crunchy Spicy Shrimp
$5.00
Texas wild-caught, sriracha mayonnaise, serrano chile, coconut, and pineapple salsa.
Ribeye Asada
$6.00
ancho marinade | rajas | chopped scallion | cilantro | avocado verde
Rice and Beans
$4.00
Mexican rice, black bean refritos, Mexican rice, and pintos borrachos.
Guacamole Traditional
$9.00
Add truffle oil and cotija cheese.
Local Mushroom
$4.00
Avocado verde cruda, fried onion, and guajillo tamari.
Baja Bahia
$5.00
Wild caught chesapeake catfish, tecate tempura, avocado verde, lemon mayonnaise, and cabbage.
Roasted Mushroom and Cheese
$13.50
Comes with rice and refried beans. Queso poblano verde, pickled onion, and cotija.
Esquites
$6.00
Grilled corn on the cobb, garlic mayonnaise, cotija, lime, and tajin.
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout
Location
4041 Campbell Ave
Arlington VA
