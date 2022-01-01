Go
Toast

Taco And Pina

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4041 Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Poblano Queso Dip$7.00
Pickled chiles and tortilla chips.
Fried Chicken$4.00
K-pop salsa, chile-garlic mayonnaise, cotija, and curtido.
Crunchy Spicy Shrimp$5.00
Texas wild-caught, sriracha mayonnaise, serrano chile, coconut, and pineapple salsa.
Ribeye Asada$6.00
ancho marinade | rajas | chopped scallion | cilantro | avocado verde
Rice and Beans$4.00
Mexican rice, black bean refritos, Mexican rice, and pintos borrachos.
Guacamole Traditional$9.00
Add truffle oil and cotija cheese.
Local Mushroom$4.00
Avocado verde cruda, fried onion, and guajillo tamari.
Baja Bahia$5.00
Wild caught chesapeake catfish, tecate tempura, avocado verde, lemon mayonnaise, and cabbage.
Roasted Mushroom and Cheese$13.50
Comes with rice and refried beans. Queso poblano verde, pickled onion, and cotija.
Esquites$6.00
Grilled corn on the cobb, garlic mayonnaise, cotija, lime, and tajin.

Location

4041 Campbell Ave

Arlington VA

