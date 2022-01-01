Taco Ardiente

Rosedale Brick Oven

No reviews yet

Italian restaurant specializing in authentic Italian pasta, seafood and meat dishes. Wood fired brick oven pizzas napoletana baked in our oven, there is no other taste like it. Italian dishes made with a NY touch from Brooklyn to Queens to Long Island. Lunch specials and happy hours.

We created a menu featuring the dishes everyone knew and enjoyed growing up in our neighborhoods. Pizzas cooked with Caputo flour, D.O.P. San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil. All cooked in a wood fired brick oven to give it the same taste as a pizza eaten at a cafe in Naples, Italia. Sauces, using fresh ingredients and cooked to order, creating a taste our Nonni would love. Home made bread, prepared and baked daily. Come visit us and be part of our family, for a true authentic Italian experience. Photos, videos and sounds of old times past, along with our delicious food aromas, create an ambiance you will grow to love.

