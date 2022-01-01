Go
Welcome to Taco Arriba!!! Providing our Community & Hwy. 54 Customers with a new drive-thru restaurant. We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Pico de Gallo, and More. Order online and pickup at the “online order pickup window” or Drive-Thru and order.

1885 East US Highway 54

Avg 5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Soft Taco$2.68
Soft Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Blended Cheese
Fountain Drink
Beef Taco Salad$6.83
Taco Salad Shell, Beef , Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch & Black Olives.
Nachos Supreme$4.57
White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Sliced Jalapenos
Crunchy Quesadilla Supreme$5.25
Tortilla shells, Tostado Shell, Ground Beef, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico or Tomato, Beans & Sour Cream
Half Pound Supreme Burrito$4.36
Soft Tortilla Shell, Beef, Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Chips & Queso Cheese$3.47
White Corn Chips With Queso Cheese & Jalapenos
Cheesy Bean & Rice Loaded Burrito$2.68
Soft Tortilla Shell, Seasoned Rice, Refried Beans, & Jalapeno Nacho Cheese
Beef Hard Taco$2.42
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$4.78
Soft Tortilla Shell, Grilled Seasoned Chicken & Blended Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

El Dorado Springs MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
