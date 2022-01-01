Taco Bay
Come in and enjoy!
80 south st
Location
80 south st
oyster bay NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Al Dente
Come on in and enjoy!
FOUR
10 Seat Chef's Counter in Oyster Bay.
2 Go
It's food... for eating.
The Coach Meeting House
A warm friendly place to enjoy a family dinner, an intimate date night or a fun gathering with friends. A vibe suited for all occasions and all people. The goal is to be your favorite meeting spot.