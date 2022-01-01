Go
Toast

Taco Beach Bellflower

We're open for takeout daily 12-8 pm! Order online for pickup in store at our Bellflower Ave. location only. Beer, wine, and cocktails available to go with food purchase.

2099 Bellflower

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pipeline$11.95
Choice of shredded brisket, carnitas, shredded chicken, asada, ground beef or charro chicken and rice, beans, topped with cheese and red chile sauce.
Street Corn$5.95
Roasted corn, covered in chipotle cream and cotija
Grilled Mahi Tacos$4.95
Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro
Baja Fish Taco$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
Nachos$10.95
Chips, frijoles, salsa, cheese, pico, jalapeõs, sour cream, guacamole. Add guisado chicken, carnitas, ground beef or brisket, $1.50 ea.
Guacamole$1.95
2 oz.
Michoacån Taco$4.25
Slow roasted pork, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro
Classic Taco A La Carte$4.25
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo.
Taquitos (3)$9.95
Three taquitos filled wtih shredded brisket, or shredded chicken, guacamole, salsa, crema, cotija, cabbage.
Classic Taco Meal$12.95
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo. Two tacos, with rice and beans.
See full menu

Location

2099 Bellflower

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Interlude Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ahipoki CA

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Dirt Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston